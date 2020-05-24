May 24 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ignored light-hearted trash talk from former NBA great Charles Barkley and hit a spectacular shot on the par-5 seventh hole during Sunday's charity golf event.

Brady, who teamed with Phil Mickelson to take on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in "The Match: Champions for Charity," got out to a slow start on the front nine at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

Facing mounting criticism of his play both on social media and in his ear from Barkley, who was providing live commentary during the match, Brady hit his approach shot -- a little more than 100 yards out -- just past the hole and spun it back into the cup for an incredible birdie on No. 7.

"Shut your mouth, Chuck. Take some of that medicine," Brady, who ripped his pants while bending over to grab the ball out of the hole, said after the shot. "Get your butt out of here. That's what I needed. ... Brooks [Koepka], how about that?"

Brady's birdie in the best-ball portion of the event ended up only tying the hole, as Woods made a two-putt birdie to help him and Manning remain three holes up in the match that has raised more than $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

Brady's shot also brought a $100,000 donation from Brooks Koepka, who offered to donate the money if the struggling NFL star could make one par on the front nine. Koepka threw in an additional $100,000 if Brady were to par either of the final two holes on the front nine.