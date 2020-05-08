May 8 (UPI) -- Former star quarterback Peyton Manning delivered some trash talk to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady while they promoted their May 24 charity golf match.

Manning and Tiger Woods will battle Brady and golfer Phil Mickelson in Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity at 3 p.m. EDT May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. The event will raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. It will air on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

The foursome did a video conference Thursday to promote the event.

"It had to be in Florida, after Tom's breaking-and-entering arrest," Manning joked, in reference to Brady walking into the wrong house after he moved to Tampa, Fla., and Brady being asked to leave a public park due to a stay-at-home order.

"He couldn't leave the state, so it had to be in Florida. Tiger and I talked to the sheriff in Tampa. ... I would have loved to play this tournament in a place where they don't like Tom very much: Indianapolis, Denver, Boston, after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts."

Manning also said he thinks the teams for the match-up are "fair" before he again jabbed Brady. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback used Woods' 15 major championships to his advantage to say his duo has been more successful.

"Phil chose the right partner in Tom," Manning said. "Together they have 11 championships. Tiger and I have 17, the way I counted."

Manning won two Super Bowls during his decorated NFL tenure. Brady has six titles, while Mickelson has five major championships.

Manning's jabs came after Brady posted trash talk about Manning and Woods April 23 on Instagram. The post included a photo of Brady and Mickelson as they stood on the green alongside a shrunken version of Woods and Manning.

"I never had much of a hard time beating the Colts or a Tiger," Brady wrote. "I don't see this time being much different."

RELATED Tiger Woods emotional while reliving surprise 2019 Masters victory

Mickelson beat Woods in their last version of a head-to-head match-up on Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas.