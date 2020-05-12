Phil Mickelson (L) beat Tiger Woods (R) in their head-to-head match in 2018, but is expected to lose in their four-player clash, which includes Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, on May 24 in Hobe Sound, Fla. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning have opened as betting favorites to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in their May 24 charity golf match.

Woods and Manning have -210 odds to win the match, according to Caesars. Mickelson and Brady have +180 odds to win. That means you would have to beat $210 to win $100 on a Woods and Manning victory. You would win $180 on a bet of $100 on Brady and Mickelson.

Woods and Manning are -185 favorites against Brady and Mickelson (+155) at BetOnline.AG.

The Match: Champions for Charity showdown will air at 3 p.m. EDT May 24 on TNT and TBS. The 18-hole event will be played at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., and raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The star foursome will make a combined $10 million donation as part of the event. The contest will feature nine holes of best ball play and nine holes of a modified alternate shot format.

Mickelson, 49, missed the third-round cut at his last two PGA Tour events after he finished 3rd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Woods, 44, tied for 9th at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open before he finished 68th at the Genesis Open in February.

The PGA Tour has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Golfers now are scheduled to resume play at the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11 to 14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

No fans will be allowed to attend The Match: Champions for Charity or the first four tournaments of the PGA Tour's return.