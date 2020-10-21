Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Kenny Golladay, DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf and Stefon Diggs top my Week 7 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Calvin Ridley, Keenan Allen and Will Fuller round out my Top 10 options for Week 7. Darius Slayton, Tyler Boyd and Brandon Aiyuk also are among my favorite starts this week.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Colts players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 7 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Davante Adams has been limited to just three games this season due to injury and hasn't scored since Week 1, but he is my top fantasy football wide receiver for Week 7. Aaron Rodgers' top target should be in for a huge performance as he faces a Houston Texans defense that has allowed nine touchdowns this season to wide receivers.

The Texans allowed four catches for 124 yards and a score to A.J. Brown last week. I expect Adams to eclipse 100 receiving yards and score against Houston in Week 7.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay lands at No. 2 in my Week 7 rankings. Golladay had a season-high 105 yards in Week 7 after he scored a touchdown in each of his first two games this season. I expect another big day from Matthew Stafford's top target when he faces the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have allowed the second-most receiving yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Golladay should remain in your lineup -- regardless of matchup -- for the rest of the season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

A.J. Brown is an elite fantasy football option at the wide receiver position. The Tennessee Titans pass catcher had a huge Week 6 performance and is due for another big game in Week 7, when he faces the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Brown is my No. 7 option for and is a WR1 in this matchup.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton lands at No. 14 in my Week 7 rankings. Slayton can be used as a streaming starter or as a plug-in play if one of your other wide receivers has a bad matchup. The Giants battle the Philadelphia Eagles this week, a unit that has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Last week, Slayton scored his first touchdown since Week 1. He also posted a season-high 129 yards in Week 5.

I expect a more balanced performance from Slayton in Week 7, with at least 80 receiving yards and a score in what should be a shootout between the Giants and Eagles.

LONGSHOTS

The Cincinnati Bengals have several wide receivers who could help your fantasy football team, but Tyler Boyd is my favorite option out of the group. Boyd has a team-high 48 targets this season and continues to be quarterback Joe Burrow's first option.

I think Boyd gets into the end zone this week when the Bengals battle the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Boyd is my No. 19 option and lands in WR2 territory in leagues with at least 10 teams.

San Francisco 49ers rookie Brandon Aiyuk keeps finding new ways to contribute, which also elevates his fantasy football stock. Aiyuk has three touchdowns this season and has a good shot to return to the end zone in Week 7, when the 49ers face the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. I expect New England to focus on the 49ers other offensive threats, which should give Aiyuk plenty of opportunities to produce for your fantasy team.

Aiyuk is my No. 41 option this week and can be used as a bye-week fill in if you are in a league that has at least 14 teams.

Week 7 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at HOU

2. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at ATL

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

4. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

7. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. PIT

8. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. DET

9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX

10. Will Fuller, Houston Texans vs. GB

11. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

12. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LV

13. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. DAL

14. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at PHI

15. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. DET

16. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

17. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at LAR

18. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at CIN

19. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

20. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. GB

21. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

22. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI

23. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LV

24. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

25. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI

26. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at TEN

27. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

28. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. BUF

29. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG

30. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at TEN

31. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders vs. TB

32. John Brown, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

33. Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

34. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

35. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at NO

36. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at LAC

37. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

38. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. SF

39. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers at NO

40. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. KC

41. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at NE

42. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers at HOU

43. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at CIN

44. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX

45. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

46. Keelan Cole, Jacksonville Jaguars at LAC

47. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at NE

48. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

49. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos vs. KC

50. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE