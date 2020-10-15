Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Robert Tonyan and Jonnu Smith lead my Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

Evan Engram, Mike Gesicki, T.J. Hockenson, Zach Ertz and Eric Ebron round out my Top 10 options at the position. Irv Smith Jr. and Darren Fells are among my favorite sleepers this week.

Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks players should be removed from starting lineups as they have Week 6 byes. Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for more great options for your fantasy football team's tight end slot in Week 6.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has three touchdowns in his last two games and should have another great performance in Week 6. The Ravens battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Eagles have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

I expect at least one touchdown and 80 yards from Andrews in this matchup. He is my top tight end for Week 6.

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan has scored in every game this season. He also had 98 yards and three scores on six receptions in Week 4 before the Packers had a Week 5 bye. I expect another strong performance from the breakout tight end in Week 6 when the Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers haven't been bad at defending tight ends this season, but this game should be a shootout. I expect the Buccaneers to focus on the Packers wide receivers and running game, which should give Tonyan enough opportunities to provide great fantasy football statistics.

He is my No. 4 tight end for Week 6.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith has been another breakout player this season. Smith has five touchdowns and scored twice in Week 5. He is my No. 5 option this week as he heads into a matchup against the Houston Texans.

Keep Smith in your lineup if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has scored in two of his four games this season. He also has yet to eclipse 62 receiving yards in a game in 2020.

I expect Hockenson to score and gain at least 50 yards in Week 6 when the Lions battle a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the third-most receiving yards and sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Hockenson is my No. 8 tight end.

LONGSHOTS

Irv Smith Jr. had his best game of the season in Week 5. He should have another great performance in Week 6 when the Minnesota Vikings host an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed a league-high seven touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Smith is more of a risky play and should only be used as a streamer or bye week option if you are in a league with at least 12 teams that requires starting the position. He is my No. 14 option for Week 6.

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells is another longshot to score fantasy points in Week 6, but I would roll the dice if you need a bye week replacement at the position. Fells had two catches for 57 yards and a score in Week 5.

He has a great chance to eclipse 50 receiving yards in this matchup. He could end up as a Top 10 play if he gets into the end zone. He is my No. 16 option for Week 6.

Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at PHI

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at BUF

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

4. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers at TB

5. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

6. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. WAS

7. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

8. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at JAX

9. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. BAL

10. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

11. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

12. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB

13. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at SF

14. Irv Smith Jr. Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL

15. Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears at CAR

16. Darren Fells, Houston Texans at TEN

17. Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts vs. CIN

18. Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals at IND

19. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team at NYG

20. Chris Herndon, New York Jets at MIA