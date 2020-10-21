Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Chris Carson and James Conner top my Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mike Davis and Todd Gurley round out my Top 10 options for Week 7. Justin Jackson, Latavius Murray, Devin Singletary and J.D. McKissic are among my other favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position.

TOP SHELF

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is my No. 1 running back for Week 7. Hunt had just 57 yards on 15 touches in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but I expect a rebound game in Week 7 when the Browns battle the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals have allowed the third-most rushing yards to running backs. I expect the Bengals defense to struggle in this matchup. Hunt should post at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 7.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been one of the best players in fantasy football this season. Kamara has seven touchdowns and has scored in four of five games. He has also gone over 100 yards from scrimmage in four of five games.

I expect a huge performance from Kamara in Week 7 when the Saints host a Carolina Panthers team that has allowed the most rushing touchdowns and sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Kamara is my No. 2 running back.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson is my No. 15 option for Week 7. Jackson can be used as an RB2 or flex play this week if you are in a league that has at least 14 teams. The Chargers running back had a season-high 94 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches in Week 6.

I expect Jackson to get another hefty workload in Week 7 when the Chargers host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Start Jackson as a bye week replacement option or as a streamer due to his good matchup.

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is my No. 18 option at the position. Singletary has yet to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game this season, but I think he'll accomplish that goal this week when the Bills face the New York Jets.

The Jets have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I also expect the Bills to lead for most of this game, which should result in a ton of carries for Singletary. Start Singletary as a low-end RB2 or flex play.

LONGSHOTS

Latavius Murray of the New Orleans Saints is worth consideration as a streaming play or bye week fill in for Week 7. Murray and Alvin Kamara should demolish the Carolina Panthers on the ground this week.

I expect Murray to get at least 15 carries in this matchup, which should lead to RB2 or flex play production. Murray has had at least 10 touches in four of his five games this season. He also had a two-touchdown performance in Week 4.

Murray is my No. 22 option and should be started this week if you are weak at running back and in a league with at least 14 teams.

J.D. McKissic probably was a waiver-wire addition in your league after he went off for 84 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches in Week 6. He should get a lot of work again in Week 7 when the Washington Football Team battles the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are allowing the most points-per-game in the NFL and have allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs. McKissic is my No. 24 option for Week 7 and is a great bye week replacement option.

Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at CIN

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at HOU

4. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

5. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at TEN

6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. PIT

8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

9. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers at NO

10. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons vs. DET

11. David Johnson, Houston Texans vs. GB

12. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LV

13. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

14. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI

15. Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX

16. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. TB

17. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers at NE

18. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

19. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. KC

20. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at LAR

21. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

22. Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

23. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at LAC

24. J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team vs. DAL

25. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at ATL

26. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos vs. KC

27. Devonta Freeman, New York Giants at PHI

28. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

29. James White, New England Patriots vs. SF

30. Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG