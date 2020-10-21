Trending

World Series: Kershaw, Bellinger guide Dodgers to Game 1 win over Rays
Fantasy football: McKissic, Mayfield among best Week 7 add/drops
World Series: Dodgers, Rays to cap unique, brief MLB season
Dolphins to name Tua Tagovailoa starting QB for Week 8
Cowboys' Randy Gregory removed from commissioner's exempt list
Photo Gallery

 
Moments from Maria Sharapova's tennis career
