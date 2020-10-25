Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to have suffered a major knee injury during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham injured his left knee on the Browns' second snap of the game while attempting to chase down a Bengals defender who intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield. Beckham was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Beckham will undergo an MRI on Monday morning to determine the severity of the injury. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski later confirmed Beckham's scheduled MRI, saying he wouldn't offer his opinion on the injury.

"I'm going to wait for the MRI before we know," Stefanski said. "I would not speculate."

On Mayfield's first pass attempt of the game, he tried to force a pass to Beckham down the sideline. The ball was underthrown and picked off by Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips. Beckham turned around to pursue Phillips but had his knee buckle as he collided with Phillips and Browns fullback Andy Janovich.

Beckham was then escorted to the locker room with the help of the Browns' medical staff.

"I'd be lying to say that I was not beating myself up about it," Mayfield said. "To go into halftime and see him, and I told him I love him, and he said, 'Go be great.' That was what he left me with to open up the second half. That was something I continued to remember throughout the second half."

Mayfield finished with 297 passing yards and five touchdowns to go with the one interception in the Browns' 37-34 win over the Bengals. Cleveland improved to 5-2 this year with the victory.