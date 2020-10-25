Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to have suffered a major knee injury during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Beckham injured his left knee on the Browns' second snap of the game while attempting to chase down a Bengals defender who intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield. Beckham was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Beckham will undergo an MRI on Monday morning to determine the severity of the injury. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski later confirmed Beckham's scheduled MRI, saying he wouldn't offer his opinion on the injury.
"I'm going to wait for the MRI before we know," Stefanski said. "I would not speculate."
On Mayfield's first pass attempt of the game, he tried to force a pass to Beckham down the sideline. The ball was underthrown and picked off by Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips. Beckham turned around to pursue Phillips but had his knee buckle as he collided with Phillips and Browns fullback Andy Janovich.
Beckham was then escorted to the locker room with the help of the Browns' medical staff.
"I'd be lying to say that I was not beating myself up about it," Mayfield said. "To go into halftime and see him, and I told him I love him, and he said, 'Go be great.' That was what he left me with to open up the second half. That was something I continued to remember throughout the second half."
Mayfield finished with 297 passing yards and five touchdowns to go with the one interception in the Browns' 37-34 win over the Bengals. Cleveland improved to 5-2 this year with the victory.
This week in the National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott (L) makes the 18-yard, game-winning touchdown catch at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday, to defeat the New York Giants 22-21
. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Daniel Jones (C) takes off for an 80-yard run against the Eagles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Golden Tate III (L) catches a 39-yard touchdown with the Eagles' Cre'Von LeBlanc defending. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jones (C) talks to his teammates in a huddle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday. The Ravens defeated
the Eagles 30-28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' cheerleaders perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz (R) is hit by the Ravens' Marlon Humphrey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles are allowing 7,500 total people to enter Lincoln Financial Field for the game, including fans. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Nick Boyle (R) runs after a reception. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans walk to their seats to watch the Ravens play the Eagles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, where the Lions defeated the Jaguars 34-16. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' Adrian Peterson (R) runs for yardage against the Jaguars. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' Danny Amendola is tackled following a reception. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Denver Broncos' De'Vante Bausby celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the Broncos defeated the Patriots 18-12. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Fans are not allowed into Gillette Stadium as part of the Patriots' COVID-19 protocol. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Broncos' Nick Vannett (C) is tackled by Patriots linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) and Anfernee Jennings on a reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Broncos' kicker Brandon McManus (C) and place holder Sam Martin (L) connect for a 27-yard field goal. McManus hit six total field goals in the game Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo