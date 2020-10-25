Trending Stories

World Series: Rays stun Dodgers in ninth inning to win Game 4
Fantasy football: Kelce, Hockenson top Week 7 tight end rankings
Fantasy football: Murray, Rodgers top Week 7 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Adams, Golladay top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: McKissic, Mayfield among best Week 7 add/drops
Authentic wins Kentucky Derby in race without spectators
