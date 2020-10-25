Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Already without starter Dak Prescott due to a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, backup quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of the Dallas Cowboys' 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday because of a concussion.
Dalton, who was making his second start in place of the injured Prescott, took a violent hit to the helmet from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic as he slid to the turf with under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. Officials ejected Bostic for the illegal hit to the head of Dalton, who went straight to the locker room for further examination.
Before the injury, Dalton completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 75 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble on the Cowboys' first possession, which resulted in a safety. Third-stringer Ben DiNucci replaced Dalton in the matchup.
A team spokesman told ESPN that Dalton was alert and in "good spirits" following the hit, and he will be flying home with the team. If Dalton is unable to clear the NFL's concussion protocol by next week, DiNucci would get the start.
After the game, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was unhappy with the passive reaction teammates had to Bostic's hit.
"We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another," McCarthy said. "It definitely was not the response you would expect."
Washington finished with 208 rushing yards in the win over Dallas, including Antonio Gibson's 128 yards and one score on 20 carries. Kyle Allen completed 15 of 25 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cowboys (2-5) are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) next Sunday, while Washington (2-5) will take on the New York Giants (1-6).
This week in the National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott (L) makes the 18-yard, game-winning touchdown catch at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday, to defeat the New York Giants 22-21
. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Daniel Jones (C) takes off for an 80-yard run against the Eagles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Golden Tate III (L) catches a 39-yard touchdown with the Eagles' Cre'Von LeBlanc defending. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jones (C) talks to his teammates in a huddle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday. The Ravens defeated
the Eagles 30-28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' cheerleaders perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz (R) is hit by the Ravens' Marlon Humphrey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles are allowing 7,500 total people to enter Lincoln Financial Field for the game, including fans. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Nick Boyle (R) runs after a reception. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans walk to their seats to watch the Ravens play the Eagles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, where the Lions defeated the Jaguars 34-16. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' Adrian Peterson (R) runs for yardage against the Jaguars. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' Danny Amendola is tackled following a reception. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Denver Broncos' De'Vante Bausby celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the Broncos defeated the Patriots 18-12. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Fans are not allowed into Gillette Stadium as part of the Patriots' COVID-19 protocol. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Broncos' Nick Vannett (C) is tackled by Patriots linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) and Anfernee Jennings on a reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Broncos' kicker Brandon McManus (C) and place holder Sam Martin (L) connect for a 27-yard field goal. McManus hit six total field goals in the game Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo