Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Already without starter Dak Prescott due to a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, backup quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of the Dallas Cowboys' 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday because of a concussion.

Dalton, who was making his second start in place of the injured Prescott, took a violent hit to the helmet from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic as he slid to the turf with under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. Officials ejected Bostic for the illegal hit to the head of Dalton, who went straight to the locker room for further examination.

Before the injury, Dalton completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 75 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble on the Cowboys' first possession, which resulted in a safety. Third-stringer Ben DiNucci replaced Dalton in the matchup.

A team spokesman told ESPN that Dalton was alert and in "good spirits" following the hit, and he will be flying home with the team. If Dalton is unable to clear the NFL's concussion protocol by next week, DiNucci would get the start.

After the game, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was unhappy with the passive reaction teammates had to Bostic's hit.

"We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another," McCarthy said. "It definitely was not the response you would expect."

Washington finished with 208 rushing yards in the win over Dallas, including Antonio Gibson's 128 yards and one score on 20 carries. Kyle Allen completed 15 of 25 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys (2-5) are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) next Sunday, while Washington (2-5) will take on the New York Giants (1-6).