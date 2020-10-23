Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team fined second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins for violating the team's coronavirus protocols.

League sources told ESPN and the Washington Post on Friday that Haskins made a reservation for a family friend at the team's hotel the night before Washington played the New York Giants last week. According to the outlets, Haskins was fined $4,833 for the incident.

Under NFL rules, the maximum Washington could have fined him was $14,650. According to ESPN, Haskins made the reservation for the person, but it was discovered before the individual arrived, meaning there was never any contact.

Washington hasn't recorded any positive COVID-19 cases since the team reported for training camp in July. The organization was the first to prevent its scouts from traveling in the spring when the pandemic struck and among the first to close its facilities.

Haskins -- the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State -- was inactive for Washington's 20-19 loss against the Giants. The team benched him two weeks ago in favor of Kyle Allen.

Washington (1-5) hosts the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.