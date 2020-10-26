Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season after he sustained a torn ACL during the team's Week 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Browns said Monday that an MRI on Beckham's left knee confirmed the injury. Beckham was hurt in the first quarter when he tried to tackle Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips during an interception return.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver fell to the ground and grabbed his knee after the play. Beckham then limped to the sideline and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Beckham was targeted just once and did not have a catch in Sunday's win. He had 319 yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches in seven games this season.

Beckham, 27, is under contract through the 2023 season and is set to make $15.75 million in 2021. The Browns will host the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.