Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn't hold back when discussing several NFL quarterbacks in an interview with GQ that was published Wednesday.

Ramsey told the monthly men's magazine that Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen is "trash," Baltimore Ravens veteran Joe Flacco isn't much better while Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger and Falcons MVP Matt Ryan effectively are overrated.

"I think Allen is trash," the 23-year-old Ramsey told the magazine of the Bills quarterback who was selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too. That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school -- like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that. He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers.

"It's like: Yo, if you're this good, why couldn't you do better? He fits that mold, he's a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don't see it, personally."

Ramsey didn't stop there, as the 2017 Pro Bowl selection took Flacco to task and said that rookie Lamar Jackson, who went 32nd in April's draft, should have been chosen sooner.

"Flacco [stinks]. I played him two years in a row. He [stinks]," Ramsey said.

Roethlisberger didn't receive rave reviews from Ramsey, who helped his Jaguars defeat the Steelers on two occasions last season -- including in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

"Big Ben, I think he's decent at best," Ramsey said. "It's not Big Ben, it's [Antonio Brown]. Big Ben slings the ball a lot of the time. He just slings it, and his receivers go get it. He has a strong arm, but he ain't all that. I played him twice last year, and he really disappointed me."

Ryan, who signed a five-year, $150 million contract in the offseason, wasn't spared the wrath of Ramsey, either.

"I think Matt Ryan's overrated," Ramsey said. "You can't tell me you win MVP two years ago, and then last year, you a complete bust, and you still got Julio Jones? There's no way that should ever happen. I don't care. You know what that tells me? That tells me [former offensive coordinator Kyle] Shanahan left, went to San Francisco, got [Jimmy] Garoppolo, made Garoppolo this big thing. And now Garoppolo is a big name -- and now [Ryan] has this bad year? Alright, well, was it really you, or was it your coach? He was doing what was asked of him and it was making him look really, really good."

Ramsey did mention a few quarterbacks that don't stink.

"Aaron Rodgers does not. Tom Brady doesn't," Ramsey said. "I gotta think now, about all the teams. ... I think Marcus Mariota is a great quarterback for their team. I think Tyrod Taylor is actually a better quarterback than he gets credit for, because he does not make mistakes. He's honestly a Marcus Mariota-type player, where he manages a game really well, always has them at least in position to be in the game late in the game. ... Deshaun Watson, he'll be the league MVP in a couple years. One hundred percent. There's not even a debate about that. Him and Carson Wentz, for every year starting now until five to 10 years, it's gonna be them two. They're that good. ... Dak Prescott, he's good. He's alright. He's OK."

What about Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles?

"Blake do what he gotta do... I think in crunch time moments, like last year's playoff game -- not as a team, because we would have trusted him -- but I think as an organization, we should have trusted him more to keep throwing it," Ramsey said. "We kinda got complacent and conservative. And I think that's why we lost. We started running it on first and second down, throwing it on third down, every single time we were out there. [The New England Patriots] caught on to that."

Ramsey recorded 63 tackles and four interceptions in 16 games last season. He has collected 128 tackles and six interceptions since being selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.