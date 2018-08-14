Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) in the first quarter on October 8, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. will return from their team suspensions, the Florida Times-Union reported Tuesday.

The team suspended the duo on Monday "for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player." Jacksonville left for Minnesota on Tuesday to hold joint practices with the Vikings.

Fowler was involved in a fight with teammate Yannick Ngakoue during Sunday's practice and they had to be separated twice. Ramsey then became upset that the media were filming the altercation between Fowler and Ngakoue and directed profanities toward the press.

Not long after practice ended, Fowler and Ngakoue had to be separated by fellow defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Carroll Phillips and Abry Jones. No one landed a punch.

But as the players were walking toward the locker room, the two combatants got into it again and had to be separated. Ramsey became upset with the media and shouted "stop recording that s---, man." He continued to use profanity.

Ramsey didn't stop there. He continued to verbally attack the media on Twitter.

"I'm always gone take up for my teammates kus I know what type of men and players they are forreal! Love my dawgs! If you don't like it, oh well. God bless."

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone declined to say why Ngakoue escaped suspension, but added that he was unconcerned about further issues between the players.

"I don't expect that with any of our players," Marrone told the newspaper. "In my experience, I've seen a lot. Things happen and they'll take care of it."