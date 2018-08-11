Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on January 21, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/ UPI | License Photo

The Jacksonville Jaguars removed defensive end Dante Fowler off the physically unable to perform list.

Fowler, who has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury, will practice Saturday, the team announced.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida, Fowler was sidelined for the team's entire offseason program due to the injury.

Fowler appeared in all 16 games as a situational pass rusher in 2017, registering 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Fowler had 4.0 sacks in 2016 after missing his entire rookie campaign due to a torn ACL sustained in minicamp.

The 24-year-old Fowler already had been suspended for the first game of the regular season without pay for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. He was punished for punching a man following a verbal confrontation in a St. Petersburg, Fla., parking lot.

