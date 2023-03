Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant will receive additional scans on his injured ankle Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- All-NBA forward Kevin Durant slipped during warmups and was ruled out for his Phoenix Suns home debut due to left ankle soreness, the team announced. The Suns star was dribbling near the baseline before he went toward the rim, jumped, slipped and fell on the court Wednesday in Phoenix. The Suns went on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101 at Footprint Center. Advertisement

The Suns announced that Durant would be in the starting lineup just 12 minutes before he was ruled out.

Durant, who joined the Suns in a February trade from the Brooklyn Nets, played in the Suns' last three road games. He scored 37 points in a 130-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in Dallas.

Suns coach Monty Williams told reporters that Durant would get additional testing on the ankle Thursday and said Durant sustained a "sprain."

"We just have to see how he responds to treatment," Williams said. "We will probably get some more imagining, just to make sure everybody's on the same page."

Advertisement INJURY UPDATE: Kevin Durant is OUT with left ankle soreness. Torrey Craig will be in the starting lineup. https://t.co/nXcrkTLkxe— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 9, 2023

Durant is averaging 29.5 points per game in 42 starts this season. He is averaging 26.7 points with the Suns.

Suns guard Devin Booker scored 44 points in Wednesday's win. Terrence Ross scored 24 points off the Suns bench. Suns guard Chris Paul chipped in 18 points and nine assists.

The Suns (37-29) will host the Sacramento Kings (38-26) at 10 p.m. EST Saturday in Phoenix.