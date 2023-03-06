Durant leads Suns past Mavs; Doncic, Booker share heated exchange

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant made 12 of 17 shots and totaled 37 points in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in Dallas. Photo by Eitienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant scored 37 points to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling matchup, which featured a dozen lead changes and a late rift between Devin Booker and Luka Doncic. Durant made 12 of 17 shots and logged seven rebounds in the 130-126 win Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Booker chipped in 36 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Advertisement

"It felt great to play 40 minutes and be in a fourth-quarter game where we had to be locked in until the last position, was always fun," Durant told reporters.

"Playing against two All-World, Hall of Fame players just makes the game even better. Glad we could go out and get a W and finish the road trip off right."

Doncic and fellow Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving scored 34 and 30 points, respectively, in the loss.

Durant scored 10 over the first 12 minutes and the Suns carried a 31-25 edge into the second quarter. The Suns used an 11-3 run over the first few minutes of the game.

Advertisement

The Mavericks went on a 14-3 run in the second and led 62-59 at the break. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 15 in the frame to power the surge.

RELATED Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video

Doncic totaled 17 in the third, but the Suns outscored the Mavericks 37-33 in the quarter and carried a one-point lead into the fourth.

Durant scored nine points over the final 12 minutes and the Suns outscored the Mavericks 34-31 down the stretch. Booker and Doncic also got into a heated exchange after Doncic missed a potential game-tying shot with about 3.5 seconds remaining.

Booker appeared to say something to Doncic. The two stars then met face to face and pushed each other before being separated.

"It's just a competitive game," Doncic said. "It's all good. Just next time, don't wait until there are three seconds left to talk."

Suns guard Chris Paul scored 11 points in the win. Hardaway and forward Christian Wood scored 21 and 17 points, respectively, off the Mavericks bench. Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock scored 10 points in the loss.

The Mavericks (33-32) will host the Utah Jazz (31-34) at 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesday in Dallas. The Suns (36-29) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-34) at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Phoenix.