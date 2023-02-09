Suns to acquire two-time MVP Kevin Durant in trade with Nets

1/5

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (R) is headed to the Phoenix Suns as part of a five-player trade that also involves four first-round draft picks. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that includes five players and four first-round picks. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Bleacher Report about the agreement Wednesday night. The deal came just two days after the Nets agreed to trade All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Advertisement

The Suns are to send Durant and fellow forward T.J. Warren to the Suns in exchange for forwards Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2027, respectively.

The teams also agreed to the right to swap first-round picks in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Durant, 34, averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game through his first 39 starts this season. The 13-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection, four-time scoring champion, two-time champion and two-time MVP averaged 29.9 points per game last season.

Durant, who joined the Nets in a 2019 trade from the Golden State Warriors, is under contract through 2025-26. He is to make $44.1 million in 2022-23 and $54.7 million in the final year of his current deal.

Warren, 29, averaged 9.5 points per game through the Nets' first 26 games this season. He hits free agency this off-season.

Bridges, 26, averaged a career-high 17.2 points per game through 56 starts this season for the Suns. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is signed through 2025-26.

Johnson, 26, averaged a career-high 13.9 points per game through 17 appearances this season for the Suns. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is playing on a team option and is set to hit free agency this off-season.

Crowder, 32, averaged 9.4 points per game through his first 67 appearances this season. He also will likely be a free agency this off-season.

The Suns (30-26) will face the Atlanta Hawks (27-28) at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday in Atlanta. The Nets (32-22) will host the Chicago Bulls (26-28) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Brooklyn, N.Y.