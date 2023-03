Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will miss the next two games after he was seen holding a gun in an Instagram live video. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

March 4 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies said Saturday star point guard Ja Morant will miss the next two games after he appeared to display a gun on an Instagram Live video. A statement issued by the team Morant will "will be away from the team for at least the next two games." Advertisement

In the video, Morant is seen shirtless and rapping and could be seen holding up a handgun, ESPN reported.

"We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement earlier Saturday.

The player later issued a public apology.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night," Morant said in a statement issued to ESPN. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down."

Saturday's incident is the latest controversy involving Morant. On Wednesday the Washington Post reported that Morant brandished a gun after an altercation with a 17-year-old at the player's home last summer.

He also investigated for allegedly pointing a laser at members of the Indiana Pacers following a win on Jan. 29.