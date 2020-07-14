Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley (L) last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 campaign with the Lakers, averaging seven points and 2.3 rebounds in 26 games. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Beasley, who recently signed with the team, has left the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday that Beasley left the bubble after testing positive for the coronavirus. According to the outlets, the veteran forward returned home and his roster status is now up in the air.

Nets general manager Sean Marks said during a conference call last week that Beasley arrived at the team's hotel and passed a physical. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft then was required to test negative for the virus on six consecutive days before being cleared to practice with the team.

The Nets signed Beasley, 31, as a substitute player July 9 for the league's restart beginning later this month in Orlando. Brooklyn had open roster spots after Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince withdrew from the restart after testing positive for COVID-19. The team also will be without injured stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Beasley last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging seven points and 2.3 rebounds in 26 games. He was traded to the L.A. Clippers at the trade deadline that season and was subsequently waived.

Beasley has played for seven teams in the league, including three stints with the Miami Heat. He also spent time with three teams in China.

The Nets' first game of the restart is against the Orlando Magic on July 31. Brooklyn is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

