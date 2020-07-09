Michael Beasley (L) last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging seven points and 2.3 rebounds in 26 games. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

July 9 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets have signed veteran forward Michael Beasley as a replacement player for the NBA's 22-team restart this month, the team announced Thursday.

Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters on a video conference call that Beasley has already arrived at the team's hotel in Orlando, Fla., and passed his physical. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft now must test negative for the coronavirus on six consecutive days before he is cleared to practice with the team.

Advertisement

If he is cleared to participate in practice, Beasley will have to serve a five-game suspension for a violation of the league's anti-drug policy last April, Marks said. He would be eligible to play in the Nets' sixth seeding game.

The Nets had open roster spots after Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince withdrew from the restart after testing positive for COVID-19. Brooklyn also will be without injured stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Beasley, 31, last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging seven points and 2.3 rebounds in 26 games. He was traded to the L.A. Clippers at the trade deadline and was subsequently waived.

RELATED Los Angeles Clippers traveling to Orlando without star Kawhi Leonard

Beasley has played for seven teams in the league, including three stints with the Miami Heat. He also spent time with three teams in China.