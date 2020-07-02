The NBA announced nine additional players have tested positive for the coronavirus a week before the league plans to restart its 2019-2020 season in Orlando, Fla. Photo courtesy of the NBA/Twitter

July 2 (UPI) -- The NBA on Thursday said an additional nine players tested positive for the coronavirus last week and 25 of 351 players have tested positive since June 23.

The additional nine positive results for players were found between June 24 and Monday. Ten of 884 team staff members also tested positive between June 23 and Monday.

"Any player, coach or team staff member who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until they satisfy public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and have been cleared by a physician," the NBA said in a news release.

The NBA has been suspended since mid-March. Twenty-two teams plan to fly to Orlando, Fla., next week to prepare for a resumed 2019-2020 season at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Games are scheduled to begin July 30.

Players and staff will stay at three Walt Disney World resorts as part of the restart plan. Teams will practice on seven different courts and play games at three arenas on the Orlando campus.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Tuesday that three players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brooklyn Nets players DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie announced Monday that they tested positive.

More than two dozen NBA players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus since the NBA season was suspended.