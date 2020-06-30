Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday before he declared himself out of the NBA's resumed season on Monday. Photo courtesy NBA

June 30 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star DeAndre Jordan has joined the ranks of NBA players who will not be in Orlando, Fla., next month to finish out the 2019-20 NBA season.

Jordan averaged 8.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season for the Nets. The 2016 All-Star joins teammate Spencer Dinwiddie in recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

"Found out [Sunday] night and confirmed again that I've tested positive for COVID-19 while being back in market," Jordan tweeted late Monday. "As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season."

The Nets will now sign a substitute player for Jordan. Dinwiddie has yet to officially rule himself out. Nets forward Wilson Chandler has also removed himself from the restart.

Brooklyn is one of 22 NBA teams that's been invited to resume the season beginning July 30 at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex. The Nets are the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and lead the Orlando Magic by a half-game for the final playoff spot.

The Nets will sign Justin Anderson as a substitute for Chandler, and have already signed guard Tyler Johnson. The team plans to fly to Orlando on July 7.

NBA teams must submit rosters for eligible players to the league office by Wednesday.

The season was suspended in mid-March due to the pandemic. Davis Bertans, Trevor Ariza and Avery Bradley are among the players who have opted out of the resumed campaign.

The NBA and the NBA Players Association announced Friday that 16 of 302 tested players were positive for the coronavirus.

The season restart will begin with a doubleheader July 30 on TNT. The Utah Jazz will face the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30 p.m. EDT July 30. The Los Angeles Clippers will play the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. EDT July 30.