June 29 (UPI) -- Sony announced on Monday NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Erica will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting on July 7.

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PlayStation 4 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

NBA 2K20 is the latest entry in the basketball simulation series which was released in August. Sony is offering the game as the NBA prepares to resume the 2019-2020 season on July 30 in Orlando, Fla.

Rise of the Tomb Raider is the second entry in Square Enix's rebooted Tomb Raider series and was released in 2015. Players once again take control of Lara Croft as she out for Siberia on a new expedition.

Erica is an interactive thriller which blends live-action footage with gameplay. The title, originally released in August, is a bonus being given to PlayStation Plus subscribers as the service celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Sony will also release a free PlayStation 4 theme later this week in honor of PlayStation Plus's 10th anniversary.