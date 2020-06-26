June 26 (UPI) -- Sony announced on Friday The Last of Us Part II has become the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive ever.

The highly-anticipated sequel has sold more than four million copies after being released last Friday.

"We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experience with us over the last week. We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways," The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann said on the PlayStation Blog.

"Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We've also been so inspired by your creativity - whether it's your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you've recorded using Ellie's guitar," he continued.

The Last of Us Part II follows series star Ellie, now older, as she seeks out revenge following a traumatic event.

PlayStation recently launched a Last of Us podcast series hosted by stand-up comedian and podcaster Christian Spicer. The series explores the first game in the series and its development before tackling The Last of Us Part II, starting with the July 7 episode.