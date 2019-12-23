Kyle Lowry leads Raptors to largest comeback win in team history vs. Dallas

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry scored a game-high 32 points in a win against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday in Toronto. Photo by Nicole Sweet/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Star guard Kyle Lowry scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to help the Toronto Raptors overcome a 30-point deficit and beat the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

The Mavericks led 85-55 late in the third quarter before the Raptors mounted their franchise-record comeback and won 110-107 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

"We had a great team effort," Lowry told reporters. "Malcolm [Miller], Terence Davis, Rondae [Hollis-Jefferson] and Chris Boucher, I give them all the credit today. They won that game for us. ... Give those guys the credit."

Toronto went on a 9-2 run at the start of the fourth quarter and a 13-0 run before tying the score 95-95 with 5:30 remaining.

Lowry scored a game-high 32 points and had 10 assists and eight rebounds in the win. Chris Boucher scored 21 points and had seven rebounds and four blocks off the bench for Toronto. Jalen Brunson paced the Mavericks with 21 points.

"[Lowry] was unbelievable," Nurse said. "He really didn't have a good game going until [late].

"Then he started firing and making and driving ... he was doing it all. Not sure I've seen anything like that."

The Raptors (21-8) next battle the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. EST Monday in Indianapolis and the Mavericks (19-10) host the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. Thursday.