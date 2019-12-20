Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis scored a game-high 26 points during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in Milwaukee. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was on the losing end of a game against reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, but pulled off a highlight-reel dunk against him.

Davis threw down the dunk with about two minutes remaining in the 111-104 loss Thursday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Lakers trailed 108-99 when Davis caught an outlet pass from LeBron James to begin the scoring sequence.

Antetokounmpo missed a 3-point attempt, before James rebounded the shot and fired the quick pass to Davis. The Lakers star bolted up the court, outrunning Antetokounmpo on the break.

Davis dribbled once before picking up the ball. He then lifted the ball with both hands and leaned toward the left side of the rim, shielding the ball from Antetokounmpo. The "Greek Freak" jumped and attempted to block the shot, but Davis threw the dunk down just before he could make contact.

Davis screamed to celebrate the emphatic finish.

The Lakers star scored a game-high 36 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists in the loss. Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks. Lakers star LeBron James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the loss.

Davis and the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.