Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George exchange poster-worthy dunks on each other

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Kelly Oubre Jr. and Paul George exchanged poster-worthy dunks on each other during a Los Angeles Chippers' win against the Phoenix Suns.

Oubre started the impromptu dunk contest 55 seconds into the Suns' 120-99 loss Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The forward/guard caught an entry pass from Deandre Ayton to start the sequence.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was defending Oubre and tried to steal the pass from Ayton, but missed on the interception attempt. Oubre then took one dribble and elevated over the paint as George came jumping in to defend. Oubre went up strong with both hands, before slamming the ball through the rim with his left hand. He stared down the Clippers star after completing the physical finish.

George earned some revenge three minutes before halftime. Oubre was dribbling the ball up the court before he attempted to throw a pass around George to one of his teammates. George jumped and intercepted the pass before dribbling toward the rim.

Oubre chased the Clippers star before trying to meet him at the rim with a block attempt. George disregarded Oubre's defense and finished with a one-handed dunk. George stared down Oubre after giving the Clippers a 48-38 advantage.

George scored a game-high 24 points in the win. Oubre led the Suns with 19 points. Ayton chipped in 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had 20 points, six rebounds and two assists in the win.

The Suns (11-16) face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. EST Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The Clippers (21-8) host the Houston Rockets at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Staples Center.