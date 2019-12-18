Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Donovan Mitchell impressed fans with a powerful one-handed dunk over 7-footer Nikola Vucevic during a Utah Jazz win against the Orlando Magic.

Mitchell took flight with about 4:30 remaining in the 109-102 triumph Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The Magic were on a 15-0 run and led 97-90 when he eyed the rim.

Mitchell dribbled over half court before getting a screen at the top of the 3-point arc. He dribbled the ball with his right hand, before crossing over and using the screen to cut to his left and reach the lane.

The Jazz star dribbled once in the paint before picking up his dribble and pulling the ball back in his right hand. Vucevic closed in on Mitchell defensively, stepping in front of the rim with his arms in the air. Mitchell disregarded the defense from the big man and used his right hand to smash the ball through the rim, cutting the Magic's lead to five points.

Mitchell and teammate Bojan Bogdanovic each scored a game-high 30 points in the win. Mitchell added four assists and three rebounds. Joe Ingles had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 19 rebounds in the win.

D.J. Augustin scored 22 points in the loss. Vucevic had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic.

The Jazz (16-11) battle the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Magic (12-15) face the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Pepsi Center in Denver.