LeBron James logs record triple-double; Lakers beat Thunder

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- LeBron James became the first player in history to record a triple-double against every NBA team by logging 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a Los Angeles Lakers win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James filled up the box score in 37 minutes during the 112-107 win Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Anthony Davis had a game-high 34 points for the Lakers.

"I really don't know what to think about it," James told reporters. "I've had some great teammates and great coaches who have put me in position to be able to facilitate.

"My teammates have made shots for me throughout my career. Coaches have put me in position to be successful scoring the ball. I just try to read and react to the ball off the rim, as far as getting rebounds."

Davis led the Lakers with 13 points in the first quarter, helping to secure a 33-28 lead in the opening frame. James had seven points, three assists and a rebound in the first 12 minutes. The Lakers earned a 63-53 advantage at halftime, powered by James' six points and four rebounds in the second quarter.

James picked up four more assists and Davis scored 11 points in the third quarter, pushing the Lakers' lead to 93-87. James completed his triple-double by assisting a Davis jump shot with 4:08 remaining, giving the Lakers a 106-98 advantage. The Lakers star also recorded 10 points in the final frame of the victory.

Dennis Schroder led the Thunder with 31 points. Chris Paul had four points, 10 assists, five rebounds and four steals in the loss. Danilo Gallinari logged 25 points for the Thunder. Rajon Rondo had eight points and 10 assists for the Lakers.

James has five triple-doubles in the Lakers' last 10 games. He leads the NBA with 11.1 assists per game. James ranks fifth in NBA history with 86 triple-doubles, recording the statistic against 30 different teams.

"It's amazing. To be able to do that against every team is something special," Davis said of James' triple-doubles. "It's a tribute to the hard work he puts in, on the floor and off the floor."

The Lakers (12-2) have a rematch against the Thunder (5-9) at 8 p.m. EST Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.