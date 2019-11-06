Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard had six points and six rebounds in a win against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday in Chicago. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Veteran center Dwight Howard powerfully rejected rookie Coby White during the Los Angeles Lakers' win Tuesday night over the Chicago Bulls, hitting a cameraman with the ball after making the block.

Howard's swat came with 9:16 remaining in the 118-112 victory at the United Center in Chicago. Howard had six points and six rebounds in addition to his block on the rookie.

"I think we played passive for three quarters and then in the fourth quarter we picked our defense up," Howard told reporters. "We were a lot more aggressive."

The Lakers trailed 93-89 in the fourth frame when White dribbled down the right flank. He faced up with Kyle Kuzma before drawing Howard. White got Howard off balance, before dribbling around his right hip. White then picked up his dribble and cradled the ball in his right hand before throwing up and underhanded shot.

The soft shot floated toward the rim before the 6-foot-11, 265-pound Howard came flying in from behind and used his left hand to smash the attempt toward the floor, hitting a cameraman who was sitting on the baseline.

"We needed some emotion," Howard said. "We needed something to get us fired up. I was glad I got a good block and got the crowd going."

White is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. The No. 7 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in the loss to the Lakers.

LeBron James paced the Lakers with a triple double -- a game-high 30 points, along with 11 assists and 10 rebounds -- in the win. Kuzma and Anthony Davis recorded 15 points apiece for the Lakers. Zach LaVine had 26 points to lead the Bulls.

The Lakers (6-1) host the Miami Heat at 10:30 p.m. EST Friday and the Bulls (2-6) face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.