Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel (L) has his team off to a 9-2 start this season. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) is averaging 23.9 points, 11.1 assists and eight rebounds per game this season. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scored a game-high 23 points and had 12 assists and six rebounds in a win against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- LeBron James threw down a powerful slam dunk just before halftime, signaling how the night was about to go for his foes in a dominant Los Angeles Lakers win against the Golden State Warriors.

James recorded a game-high 23 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in the 120-94 triumph Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. His rim-rocking finish came with 1:46 remaining in the first half.

The Lakers (9-2) held a 63-53 lead when they got into a scramble for a loose ball at the start of the sequence. Lakers big man JaVale McGee came up with the ball and turned around to see James on the baseline. McGee fired a bounce pass between two defenders, finding the streaking James as he eyed the rim.

James put the ball in his right hand before taking flight. He pulled his right arm back, far behind his head, before slicing it through the air and smashing the ball through the rim. The Lakers bench erupted in celebration after James landed.

"With [Anthony Davis] being out I knew I had to pick up the load a little bit offensively," James told reporters. "I was just trying to set the tone early in the game."

James paced the Lakers with 11 points in the first quarter, leading to a 38-26 edge. Warriors star D'Angelo Russell also netted 11 points in the first frame. The Lakers held a 67-55 lead at halftime and outscored the Warriors 31-27 in the third quarter.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with eight points in the fourth quarter, helping to seal the victory.

Russell led the Warriors with 21 points and eight assists. McGee scored 18 points and had 17 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in the win. Kuzma scored 22 points for the Lakers.

The Lakers next host the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. EST Friday and the Warriors (2-10) host the Boston Celtics at 10:30 p.m. Friday.