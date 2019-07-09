LeBron James' move to point guard means veteran Rajon Rondo will likely come off the bench this year for the Los Angeles Lakers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Let the Magic Johnson comparisons commence, as the Los Angeles Lakers intend to start LeBron James at point guard this season.

League sources informed Yahoo Sports of the development Monday. Sources informed Fox Sports 1 of the same plan last week.

James, 34, is expected to start alongside Danny Green in the Lakers' backcourt. The four-time NBA MVP has been lauded for his ability to play nearly every position on the court throughout his career, but has been used sparingly at point guard.

James averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game last season for the Lakers, making a career-low 55 appearances. A groin injury limited the 15-time All-Star, but he has since recovered.

The Lakers also have point guard Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso on the roster after trading Lonzo Ball to the New Orleans Pelicans this off-season.

James averaged a career-high 9.1 assists per game during his 2017-18 campaign, his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before signing with the Lakers.