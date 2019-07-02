Los Angeles Lakers to sign veteran forward Jared Dudley

Former Washington Wizards forward Jared Dudley (L) spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 4.9 points in 20.7 minutes per game in Brooklyn. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are signing veteran free-agent forward Jared Dudley to a minimum contract.

League sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that Dudley agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Lakers.

The Lakers' agreement with Dudley begins the team's process of adding role players on minimum contracts behind stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma.

Dudley, who spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets in a mentor role, averaged 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.7 minutes per game last year. Before joining the Nets, the versatile forward spent time with the then-Charlotte Bobcats, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.

The Detroit Pistons and Nets were interested in acquiring Dudley, but the forward, who is a native of San Diego, wanted to play for the Lakers, according to ESPN.

The Lakers are still pursuing superstar free agent Kawhi Leonard with their remaining salary-cap space. Los Angeles can offer the Toronto Raptors star a maximum contract.