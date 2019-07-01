Trending Stories

Warriors to acquire D'Angelo Russell in sign-and-trade with Nets
Kevin Durant agrees to sign with Brooklyn Nets
Knicks wouldn't offer Kevin Durant max contract; reach deal with Julius Randle
Lyon sending Tanguy Ndombele to Spurs for $70M
Philadelphia 76ers to send Jimmy Butler to Miami Heat in sign-and-trade

Gary Woodland wins golf's U.S. Open

Latest News

USS Carney participates in Sea Breeze 2019 naval exercise in Ukraine
'Boy Meets World' alum Danielle Fishel gives birth to baby boy
Buying ammo in California now requires background check
Neil Diamond biographical musical coming to Broadway
Dallas Stars, Corey Perry agree to one-year contract
 
