Toronto Raptors defeat Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 to even series

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Warren Toda/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard powered through his leg injury again and Kyle Lowry had 25 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 120-102 in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Leonard, who is battling an undisclosed leg injury, recorded 19 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks and an assist. He appeared to suffer the injury after finishing a layup in the first half of the Raptors' win in Game 3 on Sunday.

"As a team, everybody just kind of stepped up. It was next man up," Lowry told reporters. "We understood Kawhi wasn't going to be at 100 percent tonight. For us, everybody has to step up every game and continue to stay focused on the game plan."

The Raptors improved to 7-2 at home this postseason and evened the conference finals series at two games apiece. Toronto big man Serge Ibaka had 17 points, 13 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. Reserves Norman Powell (18 points) and Fred VanVleet (13 points) each scored in double figures.

Veteran center Marc Gasol had 17 points, a team-high seven assists and five rebounds. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam registered seven points, six assists and four boards.

The Bucks lost their second straight game after going on a six-game winning streak. Milwaukee lost consecutive games only once in the regular season.

Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with a game-high 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

Nikola Mirotic posted 11 points on 2-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Brook Lopez, who scored 29 points in the Bucks' win in the first game of the series, was held to eight points.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.