Raptors' Kawhi Leonard ignores contact, dunks on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

May 21 (UPI) -- Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard shrugged off contact from Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for a poster dunk in the second half Tuesday night.

Leonard's dunk came a minute into the third quarter of Game 4 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Veteran center Marc Gasol tossed a pass to Leonard as he pushed off Bucks small forward Khris Middleton and cut to the basket.

Leonard corralled the bounce pass and immediately jumped for the one-handed jam. Antetokounmpo extended both of his arms and initiated contact with the Raptors forward but failed to deny the dunk.

The Raptors led the Bucks 94-81 at the end of the third quarter. Leonard had 16 points (5-of-12 shooting), seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes.

The Bucks hold a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Eastern Conference finals.