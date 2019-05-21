Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo nets vicious dunk on Toronto Raptors

May 21 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo went airborne for a ferocious one-handed dunk in the first quarter of Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

The "Greek Freak" threw down the huge slam two minutes into the first frame at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Antetokounmpo brought the ball up the court and drove past Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

Antetokounmpo stormed into the paint and took two steps as Raptors lockdown defender Kawhi Leonard rotated over to help. Leonard arrived too late and Antetokounmpo rocked the rim with the left-handed jam.

The Raptors held a 65-55 lead at halftime. Antetokounmpo had 14 points (5-of-10 shooting), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal after two quarters.

The Bucks hold a 2-1 series lead.