Giannis, Milwaukee Bucks dominate Toronto Raptors for 2-0 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Aaron Gash/EPA-EFE

May 17 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 30 points and 17 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks raced past the Toronto Raptors 125-103 on Friday night for a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Antetokounmpo scored 11 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and showed his defensive prowess with one steal and two blocks, including an emphatic rejection on Raptors center Marc Gasol that set the tone in the opening minute of the game.

"I'm beyond fortunate to have Giannis," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters. "He's incredible. The great part about Giannis is he wants to be better. It's just so unique to have a player like that. He's been phenomenal and it's exciting for us tonight and going forward. You can't say enough good things about Giannis."

The Bucks, who led by as much as 28 points, never trailed in the contest and had six players score in double figures. Ersan Ilyasova had 17 points (7-of-11 shooting) in 21 minutes off the bench. Nikola Mirotic recorded 15 points and six rebounds.

Reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon tallied 14 points, five assists and four rebounds. George Hill had 13 points and five boards, and Khris Middleton added 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Milwaukee became the 16th team in NBA history to begin a playoff run with at least 10 wins in its first 11 contests. The Bucks' only loss this postseason came in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics during the second round.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 31 points and eight rebounds. Point guard Kyle Lowry had 15 points (4-of-13 shooting), four rebounds and four assists.

RELATED Milwaukee Bucks rally for Game 1 win over Toronto Raptors

Norman Powell registered 14 points, four boards and two assists. Serge Ibaka had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Game 3 is Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.