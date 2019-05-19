Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors defeat Milwaukee Bucks in double overtime

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (C) charges between Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (L) and forward Nikola Mirotic (R) in the second quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Warren Toda/EPA-EFE

May 19 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors avoided a disastrous 3-0 hole and earned a series-saving win over the Milwaukee Bucks in double overtime Sunday night.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, including eight in the second overtime, to lead the Raptors over the Bucks 118-112 in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Leonard, who scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, carried the load for Toronto after guards Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell each fouled out in the final frame. The star forward also had nine rebounds and five assists in 52 minutes despite an apparent leg injury.

"First of all, his defense was probably the biggest key of the game," Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters. "Not only did he just play good, but he made some huge plays with some steals, ripaways and breakaways. He was good. It was a lot of minutes but I think he's okay."

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 11 rebounds in 51 minutes. Marc Gasol, who has struggled throughout the series, had 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Powell had 19 points, four boards and three assists before fouling out. Lowry had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points (5-of-16 shooting), 23 rebounds and seven assists before he fouled out with 4:24 left in the second overtime. Reserve guards George Hill and Malcolm Brogdon combined for 44 points off the bench. Nikola Mirotic added 10 points and five rebounds.

Milwaukee center Brook Lopez tallied 16 points and six rebounds. Point guard Eric Bledsoe had 11 points, five assists and four boards. Khris Middleton registered nine points and nine rebounds. Middleton and Bledsoe each went 3-of-16 from the field.

Game 4 is Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Bucks hold a 2-1 series lead over the Raptors.