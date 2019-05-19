Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard scores 36 despite apparent leg injury

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 36 points in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 19 (UPI) -- Toronto star forward Kawhi Leonard appeared to suffer a leg injury after finishing a layup in the first half of the Raptors' Game 3 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Eastern Conference finals Sunday night.

Leonard walked with a noticeable limp following the layup and was seen grimacing multiple times in the game, including after a late dunk that energized the crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The 27-year-old forward remained in the game and didn't show any signs of being slowed by the ailment. He didn't provide any details about his injury after the contest, but said he was feeling fine.

"I'm feeling alright," Leonard told reporters. "This is playoff basketball. Everybody is hurting. Just have to keep fighting."

Despite the injury, Leonard finished with a game-high 36 points with nine rebounds and five assists in 52 minutes. He scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, and notched eight in the second overtime.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse provided an update on Leonard after the game.

"He was good. I think he's okay," Nurse told reporters. "It was a lot of minutes, but I think he's okay."

The Raptors cut Milwaukee's lead to 2-1 in the series with their 118-112 win in double overtime. Game 4 is Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.