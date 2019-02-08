Team LeBron, Team Giannis rosters set for NBA All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James selected his roster for the NBA All-Star Game ... and even pulled off a trade. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo selected their teams for the 2019 All-Star Game on Thursday night, finalizing the rosters for the Feb. 17 event.

The Lakers' James and Bucks' Antetokounmpo got to choose sides because they were the All-Starter for each conference with the most fan votes. Each selected from a list of voted-in starters, then from the reserves picked by the NBA's 30 coaches.

James, representing the Lakers chose Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden as his starters. Durant was selected first by James.

LeBron's reserves went like this: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, LaMarcus Aldridge, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal and longtime friend Dwyane Wade.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo went with Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kemba Walker as his starers.

The man known as The Greek Freak took Khris Middleton, Nikola Jokic, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, D'Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Lowry and Dirk Nowtizki to bring off the bench.

James later traded Westbrook for Simmons.

The 68th All-Star Game will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.