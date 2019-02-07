Toronto Raptors to trade Greg Monroe to Brooklyn Nets; will be waived

Former Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors power forward Greg Monroe (10) will be traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday and then waived, according to The Athletic. File photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors agreed to send big man Greg Monroe to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Sources told The Athletic and Yahoo Sports that the Raptors will trade Monroe and an unprotected 2021 second-round draft pick to the Nets.

League sources told The Athletic that the Nets eventually plan to waive Monroe. The Nets will send cash considerations totaling $110,000 to the Raptors in the deal. Toronto also frees up another roster spot as it looks toward the buyout market.

Monroe signed a one-year, $2.2 million deal with the Raptors on Aug. 10, 2018. Toronto head coach Nick Nurse rarely used the big man, as he averaged 11.1 minutes per game in 38 contests playing behind Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka.

Monroe is averaging a career-low 4.8 points per game and 4.1 rebounds this season.

The Raptors were active prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Toronto agreed to trade Valanciunas, CJ Miles, Delon Wright and a future second-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for Marc Gasol.

Toronto also sent Malachi Richardson to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday for cash considerations.