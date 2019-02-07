Raptors trade SG Malachi Richardson to Sixers

Former Syracuse G Malachi Richardson joined the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday as part of a deal that helps the team save $5 million. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers have traded for Toronto Raptors shooting guard Malachi Richardson.

Sixers general manager Elton Brandon announced the swap on Wednesday. The Sixers also acquired the Raptors' second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and the draft rights to Emir Preldzic.

Richardson, 23, was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard is averaging 1.4 points and 4.7 minutes per game this season and has been dealing with a knee injury. He is a free agent this offseason.

The Sixers saved more than $5 million in taxes with the Richardson trade. Philadelphia sent cash considerations to Toronto in the swap.

The Sixers also traded for Los Angeles Clippers star Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott on Wednesday as they try to improve their chances of winning the Eastern Conference and reaching the NBA Finals.

"Excited for this new opportunity with the @sixers, let's get to work and bring another championship to Philadelphia," Harris tweeted.