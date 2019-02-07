Pelicans GM: Davis will return to lineup

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (C) was not traded despite a request for the team to do so. He has been medically cleared to play and will return to the lineup. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- All-Star big man Anthony Davis will return to the lineup after the New Orleans Pelicans failed to honor his trade request before Thursday's deadline.

"Anthony Davis will play the remainder of the 2018-19 season for the New Orleans Pelicans," Pelicans general manager Dell Demps said in a statement. "A number of factors contributed to this decision. Ultimately, Anthony made it clear to us that he wants to play and he gives our team the best opportunity to win games.

"Moreover, the Pelicans want to preserve the integrity of the game and align our organization with NBA policies. We believe Anthony playing upholds the values that are in the best interest of the NBA and its fans. We look forward to seeing Anthony in a Pelicans uniform again soon."

Davis, 25, was sidelined with a broken finger but has been medically cleared to play.

He informed the team that he won't be signing a supermax contract extension and will therefore be eligible for free agency in July 2020. The Pelicans will be revisiting trade talks in the offseason.

Davis is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots.