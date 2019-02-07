Magic trade Jonathon Simmons, draft picks to 76ers for Markelle Fultz

Former Philadelphia 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz (R) is headed to the Orlando Magic after being traded Thursday. File photo by Jason Szenes/EPA

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic acquired point guard Markelle Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers, the teams announced Thursday.

The Magic traded guard Jonathon Simmons, a 2020 protected first-round pick (top-20 protected via Oklahoma City) and a second-round selection in the 2019 NBA Draft to the 76ers in the deal.

Philadelphia traded up to select Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The guard has played in only 19 games this season because of a shoulder injury. Fultz was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that impacts the nerves between the neck and shoulder.

Fultz hasn't played since Nov. 19 due to the ailment. He is averaging 8.2 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season. He has played in 33 total games in his two NBA seasons.

Fultz was a third-team All-American at the University of Washington. He averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals in his lone season with the Huskies.

Simmons began his NBA career in 2015 with the San Antonio Spurs after going undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft. The Magic signed away Simmons from the Spurs on July 15, 2017, with a three-year, $20 million contract.

Simmons had fallen out of the Magic's rotation and wanted a trade that could offer him more playing time. He is averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 41 games this year.