Los Angeles Clippers trade Tobias Harris to Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers following a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Rising Los Angeles Clippers star Tobias Harris is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sources told ESPN and The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that the teams agreed to a trade.

The Clippers are sending Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to the Sixers in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, an unprotected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Harris scored a game-high 34 points and had seven rebounds and five assists in a 117-115 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C. After news of the trade broke, he tweeted a clip from The Fresh Price of Bel-Air, showing Will Smith playing basketball in Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 20.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. Harris is making $14.8 million this season and is a free agent this offseason.

The Sixers host the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.