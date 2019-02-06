Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James got the best of Myles Turner with a first half dunk, but the Indiana Pacers throttled his squad in a 42-point blowout on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- LeBron James added another poster to his collection with a menacing slam dunk over Myles Turner during the Los Angeles Lakers' ugly loss to the Indiana Pacers.

James' throw down was a rare highlight for the Lakers in the 136-94 setback on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Lakers star forward had the ball at the top of the 3-point arc during the possession with about 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

"King James" split two defenders with a quick burst of speed before picking up his dribble in the paint.

He then floated toward the rim with the 6-foot-11 Pacers forward on his right hip. Turner attempted to swat away the James attempt, but he had no chance at the rejection. James slammed the ball through the rim with his right hand. He froze in celebration after completing the jam.

James netted a team-high 18 points and had nine assists and seven rebounds in the 42-point setback. Bojan Bogdanovic had a game-high 24 points for the Pacers. Thaddeus Young had a double-double in the victory, scoring 12 poitns and pulling down 11 boards. Young also had eight assists for the Pacers in the blowout.

Turner chipped in 22 points and four blocks.