The Los Angeles Lakers have been very active in recent weeks in trying to trade for New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (C). The NBA trade deadline is Thursday. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers fans cheerfully serenaded Los Angeles Lakers players with "LeBron's gonna trade you" chants during a 42-point win in Indianapolis.

The 136-94 loss was the largest of LeBron James' career on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Pacers -- like all NBA fans -- have been glued to the news, waiting to see how the Lakers are going to trade for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. Recent proposals have included most of James' teammates.

So each time one of those Lakers players headed to the line -- whether it was JaVale McGee, Brandon Ingram or Kyle Kuzma -- they got the heckle treatment.

But McGee's serenade was a little different. "Not worth trading," the Pacers fans sang.

"I heard it," Ingram told reporters. "I still made the free throws. I've been through and heard way worse things in my life. It is what it is."

Despite the lopsided result, James did make some history in the loss. "King James' became the youngest player in NBA history to score 32,000 career points. He is the fifth player to reach the milestone. James led the Lakers with 18 points. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds.

The most recent reported trade proposal from the Lakers to the Pelicans included giving up Lonzo Ball, Kuzma, Ingram, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and two first round picks, while taking Solomon Hill for cap relief.

"Obviously it's everywhere," Kuzma said. "You can't really not see it. Whether you are on your phone or whatever. At the end of the day, we gotta figure a way to block it out and still perform and play."

Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and Rajon Rondo have also been linked to the trade talks from the Lakers. That would leave just a handful of players on the Lakers' roster that have not been discussed in the negotiations.

The Lakers have since pulled out of trade talks. Davis 'liked' the trade proposal on a Bleacher Report Instagram post.

Davis, 25, is under contract through the 2019 season and has a player option in 2020. The five-time All-Star hasn't been in the Pelicans' lineup since Jan. 18 due to a finger injury.

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. on Thursday.