Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) had a third quarter dunk attempt blocked by rookie Miles Bridges, but still recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C.. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Rookie Miles Bridges had a huge stuff of a powerful Montrezl Harrell would-be-dunk in the Charlotte Hornets' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The high-flying stuff came in the final minutes of the third quarter of the Clippers' 117-115 win on Tuesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Charlotte led 88-73 when Lou Williams sliced and diced defenders by dribbling toward the rim. Williams then flipped a short pass to Harrell just before he reached the paint.

Harrell crouched in the paint and sprung up for a huge dunk, but the Hornets rookie had other plans.

Bridges elevated from Harrell's right side, going up strong with his right hand. He swatted his hand directly between Harrell's hands, hitting the basketball loose for a clean rejection.

Bridges recorded eight points, two rebounds and an assist, in addition to the block. Kemba Walker paced the Hornets with 32 points and nine helpers. Tobias Harris scored a game-high 34 points for the Clippers.

The Hornets battle the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Clippers face the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.