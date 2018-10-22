Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo participates in Lakers media day on September 24 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The NBA has suspended Houston Rockets star Chris Paul and Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram and guard Rajon Rondo for their roles in a fight.

Ingram will miss four games without pay, while Rondo will miss three games without pay. Paul was suspended for two games without pay. NBA basketball operations executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the ruling on Sunday night.

The skirmish occurred with 4:13 remaining in the Rockets' 124-115 victory on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Reigning NBA MVP James Harden drove the lane on the play, before being fouled by Ingram. Paul ran up to a nearby referee to protest the call of Harden's proceeding made basket not being counted.

Ingram then pushed Harden in the back. The two exchanged words as both teams met around the referee. Rondo and Paul then got face-to-face before another shoving match ensued. The opposing guards got in a few punches before being separated. Video of the incident showed Rondo spit in Paul's direction during the exchange.

RELATED LeBron James starts Lakers tenure with consecutive dunks

Ingram, Paul and Rondo were all ejected for their roles in the melee.

"Ingram has been suspended for aggressively returning to and escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden," the NBA said in a news release. "Rondo has been suspended for instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at, Paul. Paul has been suspended for poking at and making contact with the face of Rondo, and throwing multiple punches at him."

"Paul will begin serving his suspension tonight when the Rockets face the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Ingram and Rondo will begin serving their suspensions on Monday, Oct 22, when the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs."

Harden led all scorers with 36 points in Saturday's win. Paul had 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Rondo had 13 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Ingram had 12 points and four rebounds in the loss.