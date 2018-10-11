Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James participates in Lakers media day on September 24 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- LeBron James is exciting Los Angeles Lakers fans, with his latest antics coming via buzzer-beater in the preseason against the Golden State Warriors.

James hit the heave from nearly half court during the Lakers' 123-113 win against the reigning NBA champions on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He finished the night with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, all in the first half.

The buzzer-beater came just seconds before the halftime break. Los Angeles led 58-57 when James ran down the left flank. Center JaVale McGee spotted the four-time NBA MVP and hit him with a pass as James crossed half court. James caught the ball and turned his body, before launching the shot with ease.

He drained the bucket for a four-point lead at the break. James sat out the second half. After he made the shot, he lingered from the launch point and scanned the excited crowd.

"Just end the half the right way," James told reporters, when asked what he was thinking after the shot. "The crowd, they showed up tonight. They love the Lakers. They love the Warriors. They showed their appreciation for the game tonight. That was my appreciation for them."

Brandon Ingram paced the Lakers in the victory with a game-high 26 points and five rebounds. Stephen Curry netted 23 points and had five assists and three boards. Kevin Durant had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors.

The Lakers and Warriors wrap up the 2018 preseason with a rematch at 10:30 p.m. on Friday at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.